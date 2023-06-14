West Bengal government’s decision to stop payment of salaries and allowances to the interim vice-chancellors in 11 state universities appointed by Governor C. V. Ananda Bose has drawn strong criticism from the Raj Bhavan as well as from the academic circles of the state.

Making its stand clear in the matter, the Raj Bhavan has issued a statement claiming the state government has acted in haste since a case has been filed in the Calcutta High Court.

The Raj Bhavn said the state government will have to repent at a later stage for taking such a hasty decision ignoring the court.

According to Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) general secretary Partha Pratim Roy the decision for stop-payment of salaries for the vice chancellors reflects a “shameless attempt” by the state government to gain absolute control over the high-education institutions through pressure tactics.

“This might result into the absolute control of the state government over the educational institution but will not improve the quality of education. The tussle between the Raj Bhavan and the state education department is ultimately vitiating the ambience of the education sector in the state,” he said.

Echoing Roy, the general secretary of the Calcutta University Teachers’ Association general secretary Sanatan Chattopadhyay said that it is unfortunate that the vice-chancellors have become the victims of the tussle between Raj Bhavan and the state secretariat.

“The state’s education sector had been suffering because of this undesirable tussle for a long time. The education system needs to be freed from this tussle. The decision to stop payment of salaries and allowances shows a poor taste,” he added.

The tension between the state government and the Raj Bhavan started mounting soon after the Governor, by virtue of being the chancellor of all state universities, appointed vice-chancellors for 11 state universities. State Education Minister Bartya Basu immediately issued an appeal to these 11 vice-chancellors not to assume duties as their appointments were made without the concurrence of the state education department.

However, ignoring his appeal, ten out of 11 vice-chancellors ignored state education minister’s plea and assumed their respective duties as directed from the Governor’s House. The state education minister immediately told the media house that his department does not approve of this appointment.

Meanwhile, a public interest litigation has also been filed at the Calcutta High Court by a retired college teacher challenging the appointments of these vice-chancellors.

20230614-173205