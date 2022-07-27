Member of the Academy of Motion Picture and Sciences, Jeffrey Cooper was recently found guilty on 3 counts of child molestation and he is looking at a sentence of 8 years in prison.

Copper, who is 70-years-old, was given an 8-year sentence in state prison after the hearing in a Van Nuys courtroom.

Moreover, he will also be registered in the system as a sex offender. Around the same time, and almost together, two of the accusers also slapped Cooper with a civil lawsuit citing “personal injuries and damages arising out of childhood sexual abuse.”

The County District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement after Monday’s sentence hearing that, “Children are the most vulnerable members of our community.”

He further stated, “Mr. Cooper abused his position of trust and caused incredible harm to helpless victims. I know that nothing can undo the trauma that they have endured, but I hope the victims find peace and healing now that this criminal process is complete.”

Cooper was first accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls. He was arrested in 2018 by Los Angeles County Sherriff deputies. While he was found guilty on three counts of lewd acts (a federal offence), the jury couldn’t reach a conclusion on the second girl’s case.

For the sentence hearing, Cooper arrived in the blue jumpsuit (prison uniform). He has been in custody since May 20, when the verdict first came through.

This verdict against Cooper is a clear violation of the Academy’s standards of conduct and the Academy members will meet early in August to make a final decision on Jeffrey Cooper’s membership with the Academy. Cooper has been a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences since 2002.