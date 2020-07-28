ACB CEO Lutfullah Stanikzai terminated for mismanagement, misbehaviour

Kabul, July 28 (IANS) Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lutfullah Stanikzai has been terminated from the position because of “mismanagement, unsatisfactory performance and misbehaviour with the board managers”.

In a statement, the ACB confirmed on Monday that chairman Farhan Yousefzai has directed Stanikzai to hand over all his responsibilities by Wednesday after several verbal and written warnings went in vain.

“Farhan Yousefzai, the Chairman of the ACB taking serious notice of the misconducts terminated Stanikzai of the CEO position and advised him to handover the entire documents and equipment to the board till July 29, 2020,” ACB said.

Meanwhile, ACB also announced that the post of executive director of the cricket board will be announced through open competition and a suitable candidate will be selected keeping in view the principles and policies of human resources of the board.

Last month, cricketers of Afghanistan national team, including star spinner Rashid Khan, had resumed their training under strict health protocols after the COVID-19 induced hiatus.

The ACB had shared pictures of the players — training with masks on and maintaining social distancing norms — on their official Twitter handle.

–IANS

aak/bbh/