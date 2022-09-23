INDIA

ACB informs ED about Vipul Chaudhary’s money laundering deals

NewsWire
0
0

Gujarat’s Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) told the media on Friday that it has informed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) about the money laundering transactions made by ex-MoS Home Vipul Chaudhary, who is facing charges of alleged financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 800 crore during his tenure as Dudhsagar Dairy chairman.

ACB officials said that during the investigation, they found transactions with four fake companies, which are not registered with the Registrar of Companies.

The ACB also unearthed 22 bank accounts, in which transactions worth crores of rupees have been detected.

Vipul Chaudhary was picked up by the ACB on September 14. Addressing the media the next day, ACB’s Joint Director Makrand Chauhan had said that during Chaudhary’s tenure as the chairman of Dudhsagar Dairy, he had indulged in malpractices using various means.

“As the chairman, Chaudhary misused his power and gave contracts for coolers at inflated price. He also issued contract for advertising hoardings at a very high price,” Chauhan had said.

20220923-234002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI seeks revision of order that set aside lookout circular against...

    Madhuri Dixit joins Raja Kumari’s upcoming anthem ‘Made In India’

    WBSSC scam: IT outfits owned by arrested middleman used for forging...

    Indian cruise market can grow tenfold in a decade: Sonowal