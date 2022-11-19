INDIA

ACC approves senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle in different ministries

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Saturday reshuffled several senior bureaucrats in different ministries.

Sumita Dawra, presently the Special Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry has been appointed as Special Secretary, Logistics, in the same department.

Vibhu Nayar, the Executive Director, India Trade Promotion Organisation under the Department of Commerce has been appointed as the Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor in the Ministry of External Affairs. Shantmanu, the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, will now be Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.

Sanjay Rastogi, the Development Commissioner (Handlooms) in the Ministry of Textiles has been appointed as Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

Sriram Taranikanti, presently the Additional Secretary, Inter-State Council Secretariat, has been appointed as Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Khilli Ram Meena, presently in the cadre, has been appointed as Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor in the Ministry of Rural Development and Mahmood Ahmed, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, has been appointed as Additional Secretary, in the Ministry.

Rajesh Agarwal, presently in the cadre, has been appointed Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, in the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. Rohit Kansai, also presently in the cadre, has been appointed Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Textiles.

T. Natarajan, the Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance, has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Department of Defence Production in the Ministry of Defence.

All these are IAS officers.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has also approved the appointment of IDAS officer Dipti Mohil Chawla, presently the Joint Secretary, Department of Defence, Ministry of Defence, as Additional Secretary in the same department.

