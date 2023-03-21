BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Accenture to acquire Bengaluru-based industrial AI firm Flutura

Global professional services company Accenture on Tuesday said it is acquiring industrial artificial intelligence (AI) company Flutura for an undisclosed sum.

Bengaluru-headquartered Flutura will strengthen Accenture’s industrial AI services to increase the performance of plants, refineries, and supply chains while also enabling clients to accomplish their net zero goals faster.

Accenture said it plans to bring Flutura’s capabilities to clients in the energy, chemicals, metals, mining, and pharmaceutical industries.

“This acquisition will power industrial AI-led transformation for our clients globally and particularly in Australia, South-East Asia, Japan, Africa, India, Latin America and the Middle East,” said Senthil Ramani, senior managing director and Accenture Applied Intelligence lead for Growth Markets.

Flutura’s nearly 110 professionals specialise in industrial data science services for manufacturers and other asset-intensive companies.

“Our AI platform enables engineers to respond with agility to ever-changing market and operating conditions. We look forward to scaling this as part of Accenture and helping more industrial clients achieve high-value outcomes in their production operations,” said Krishnan Raman, CEO at Flutura.

With Flutura, Accenture continues to build its data and AI capabilities for clients. Last year, it acquired data science company ALBERT in Japan.

20230321-105803

