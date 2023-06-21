Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Wednesday advised his son and Lok Sabha MP Nakul Nath to accept the “criticism like a bitter medicine”. This advice from a seasoned politician to his son came on latter’s birthday.

Nakul Nath, born on June 21, 1974, turned 49-year-old on Wednesday.

Kamal Nath wished him to become a “true” representative of the people of Chhindwara.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress chief shared a message on social media, which reads: “Happy birthday to Nakul Nath, Lok Sabha MP from Chhindwara. I pray to God that you become a true representative of the people of Chhindwara and remain ready to serve the public all the time. Accept criticism with love like a bitter medicine and don’t let praise dominate your mind. I pray to God for your bright future and long life.”

Nakul Nath, a first time MP, has won Lok Sabha election from his home district Chhindwara in 2019. He defeated BJP’s Nathansaha Kawreti by a margin of 37,356 votes. Notably, he was the only Congress leader who survived the Modi wave in the state.

Madhya Pradesh has a total 29 Lok Sabha seats and the BJP bagged 28 of them.

Nakul Nath, an alumni of The Doon School (Dehradun), graduated from Bay State College in Boston and later he pursued MBA degree from Boston University.

According to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Congress’ Nakul Nath, a businessman-turned-politician, is the richest MP in the country with declared assets of over Rs 660 crore.

