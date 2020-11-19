Peel Region restricts in-person services

In order to limit the spread of COVID-19, three Access Peel counters will remain open with restricted access to the public, effective November 20, 2020. Residents will be able to access the majority of services digitally or via phone during this time.

This enhanced measure of restricting access to Regional buildings will minimize in-person interactions and is in line with the directives for the province’s Control – Red level which states that ‘Workplaces must prohibit all non-essential visitors and make work-from-home options available, as much as possible’. It also aligns with the Peel Public Health direction to stay home whenever possible and limit in-person interactions.

These counters are located at:

10 Peel Centre Dr. in Brampton

7120 Hurontario St. in Mississauga

PAMA (Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives) at 7 Wellington St. in Brampton Note: PAMA facilities will remain closed to the public

What is restricted access? Residents are encouraged to use online or phone-based options for their inquiries or to make an appointment with Regional staff from a specific program. If an online or phone-based option is not available, residents are asked to make an appointment for in-person services (e.g., payments, document drop-off, water sample testing kit pick-up) at Access Peel by calling the Region at 905-791-7800.

Visitors who have made an appointment for an in-person service and are visiting a Regional building will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 at Access Peel counters and asked to provide their name and phone number for contact tracing, if needed. They must also enter through the main doors and wear a non-medical mask or face covering.