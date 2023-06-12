INDIA

Accident that turned out be murder in UP’s Kanpur

NewsWire
0
0

The death of a woman in a road accident near Mariampur crossing in Kanpur city on June 8, has now turned out to be a case of murder.

The police scanned the CCTV camera footage that showed a car hitting a woman and escaping the spot on the day.

Four persons, including the main accused Manoj, have been arrested for the murder of 45-year-old Jamyanti.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Pramod Kumar said that this murder happened due to business rivalry.

“Jamyanti along with her sons used to run a juice shop in the Nazirabad area. Manoj’s shop is also located next to it. For the last few months, Manoj’s juice shop was running at a loss, while Jamayanti’s business had risen manifold,” said the official.

He further said that troubled by this, Manoj along with an e-rickshaw driver Mahesh Nagar planned to eliminate Jamyanti.

Mahesh included Abhay, Amit and Gaya Prasad in his plan. All these people needed money and the deal was fixed for Rs 50,000.

Later, on June 8 night, while Jamyanti, accompanied by her two sons, was returning from the shop along with a cart, a car trampled her. Jamyanti was rushed to the hospital where she died.

Police initially treated it to be a case of accidental death, but when the deceased’s family members held Manoj responsible for her death and lodged an FIR at Nazirabad police station, the police checked CCTV camera footage.

“Later, when the police strictly interrogated Manoj after taking him into custody, he confessed that he had hatched the entire plan,” said the official.

20230612-091403

