Sahitya Akademi Award winning Bengali writer Samreash Majumdar (81) passed away in Kolkata on Monday.

He breathed his last at 6.30 p.m. at a private hospital in Kolkata where he was under treatment for some time now.

Majumdar is widely remembered for his trilogy — ‘Uttaradhikar’, ‘Kalbela’ and ‘Kalpurush’ — encircling the story of three generations in the backdrop of the Naxalite movement in West Bengal.

He was also quite popular among the younger readers, especially for his creation of the character of ‘Arjun’, a detective in the prime of his youth. His novel ‘Dour’ had an excellent portrayal of a different life in Kolkata encircling around the race-course of the city.

Majumdar spent his childhood in the tea gardens of Dooars region, a reason why North Bengal has a predominant place in many of the novels. He completed his degree in Bengali literature from the Scottish Church College in Kolkata before completing his masters from the Calcutta University.

He was associated with a leading publishing house in Kolkata for a long time.

