INDIALIFESTYLE

Acclaimed Bengali writer Samaresh Majumdar passes away at 81

NewsWire
0
0

Sahitya Akademi Award winning Bengali writer Samreash Majumdar (81) passed away in Kolkata on Monday.

He breathed his last at 6.30 p.m. at a private hospital in Kolkata where he was under treatment for some time now.

Majumdar is widely remembered for his trilogy — ‘Uttaradhikar’, ‘Kalbela’ and ‘Kalpurush’ — encircling the story of three generations in the backdrop of the Naxalite movement in West Bengal.

He was also quite popular among the younger readers, especially for his creation of the character of ‘Arjun’, a detective in the prime of his youth. His novel ‘Dour’ had an excellent portrayal of a different life in Kolkata encircling around the race-course of the city.

Majumdar spent his childhood in the tea gardens of Dooars region, a reason why North Bengal has a predominant place in many of the novels. He completed his degree in Bengali literature from the Scottish Church College in Kolkata before completing his masters from the Calcutta University.

He was associated with a leading publishing house in Kolkata for a long time.

20230508-195803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Punjab CM seeks help of Radha Saomi Satsang Beas in Covid...

    Who did Amazon pay Rs 8,546 cr as legal fees, Cong...

    No prescription required for elderly population with comorbidities for precaution dose

    Dalai Lama gets second dose of Covid vaccine