ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Acclaimed Malayalam film ‘Ariyippu’ to release on Netflix

NewsWire
0
0

After a roaring response on the film festival circuit, Mahesh Narayanan’s Malayalam film, ‘Ariyippu’, is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix!

The film made history as the first Indian film in 17 years to compete at the Locarno Film Festival in the international competition section.

‘Ariyippu’ has also been nominated for the Asia Pacific Screen Awards 2022 and will premiere at the Busan International Film Festival on October 12.

‘Ariyippu’ centres around the lives of a struggling Malayali couple who dream of migrating out of the country for a better life. The film also explores emotional, social, and marital imbalances in their relationship.

‘Ariyippu’ is being screened at the BFI London Film Festival, Marrakech International Film Festival and the Hong Kong Asian Film Festival.

Sharing his excitement about the film releasing on Netflix, director and producer Mahesh Narayanan says, “With the ongoing recognition and love for our film, we are extremely honoured that Netflix is bringing the film as a direct to digital globally which will always help cinephiles across the world to experience the film very soon.”

Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India commented, “At Netflix, we are constantly working towards bringing the most entertaining and compelling stories. We are excited to bring ‘Ariyippu’ ( Declaration) , a powerful film on the complex theme of a man-woman relationship told by acclaimed director and producer Mahesh Narayanan through the stellar performances of Divya Prabha and Kunchacko Boban. Just like ‘Minnal Murali’ won immense love across the world, we want our members to be won over by the dramatic universe of ‘Ariyippu’ on Netflix.”

20221012-171802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Sardarni’ Amandeep Sidhu shares her plan to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at...

    First look poster, title unveiled for Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha film

    Actress Shobana tests positive for Omicron

    Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna-starrer ‘Thank You’ to release only in theatres