Acclaimed Rabindra Sangeet artist Sumitra Sen died on Tuesday morning in Kolkata. She was 89. She is survived by her two daughters, Indrani Sen and Sraboni Sen, both of whom are acclaimed Rabindra Sangeet singers too.

The deceased singer was suffering from different age-related ailments for quite some time. She had also contracted bronchopneumonia recently. The news of her demise was shared by her younger daughter Sraboni Sen through Facebook at around 4.30 a.m.

Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee has expressed condolence for the death of the legendary singer. “I express my condolences over the death of legendary Rabindra Sangeet artist Sumitra Sen. She died in Kolkata on Tuesday. She was 89. She mesmerised millions of Rabindra Sangeet lovers through her performance for years. As a music teacher, also, she was highly regarded by her students,” she wrote in her message.

Sen was admitted to a city hospital for the last few days and on Monday, she returned home. According to her elder daughter Indrani Sen, despite her declining health, the veteran singer was fully in her senses and was able to recognise each who came to visit her.

The legendary singer was born on March 7, 1933. From a very young age she started taking lessons in Rabindra Sangeet and received critic’s accolades for her district style.

She will be cremated on Tuesday.

