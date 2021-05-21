New Delhi, May 21 (IANSlife) Raffles the Palm Dubai will be the first ultra-luxury addition to Accors existing diverse portfolio in Dubai. With more than 600 hotels and resorts across India, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, this hotel on the iconic Palm Jumeirah is set to open in the last quarter of 2021.

The group is partnering with Emerald Palace group (EGP), which has been successfully developing and constructing residential projects in Ukraine, UAE and Russia since 1996.

Raffles the Palm Dubai will be situated within 100,000 sqm landscape on the West Crescent of Palm Jumeirah, the world’s largest man-made island and archipelago. Its privileged location boasts panoramic sea views and vistas of the Dubai’s iconic skyline while offering a tranquil and private escape, just a short drive away from the city’s vibrant attractions.

Once open, the resort will offer 389 luxurious rooms – starting from 65sqm, suites and villas, each of them featuring a balcony and terrace showcasing unparalleled sea views. Not only will this new property offer unrivalled hospitality, it will also go beyond expectations by providing the legendary Raffles butler service and offering eight new unique lifestyle food and beverage experiences.

Guests looking to relax during their stay will be able to indulge in Cing Mondes Spa, an award winning 3,000sqm Parisian brand with an iconic design, never before seen in Dubai, featuring 23 treatments rooms and two private spa suites, as well as the city’s largest indoor swimming pool.

Rising above the cobalt blue waters of the Arabian Gulf, the property is flanked by a 500 meter private white sand beach offering the perfect scene for an ultra-luxurious beach experience! Guests and residents will be introduced to a brand new concept beach club offering which will showcase Mediterranean cuisine, entertainment offerings and much more coming to the shores of the Raffles the Palm Dubai.

“We are pleased to partner with Accor to establish the first Raffles resort in the Middle East. Our international expertise in developing and constructing hotel and residential projects combined with Accor’s knowledge, presence and prestigious brand portfolio set the grounds to open the best hotel in town!” mentioned Dr. Nver Mkhitaryan, Owner of EGP Group.

"This is a very exciting opportunity for us" says Mark Willis, CEO of Accor India, Middle East, Africa and Turkey. "There are very few beach resort plots left in Dubai and none on the Palm Jumeirah. The size of the property and its location perfectly lend itself to provide a prestigious address for the Raffles brand"

