Accountability needs to be fixed: Priyanka on Kanpur firing

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Alluding to the recent killings in Uttar Pradesh, Congress General Secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Friday emphasised on the need to fix accountability in the state.

“As the news about the incident in Kanpur came to the fore, a family of four were also killed in Prayagraj. Father and daughter were murdered in Ghaziabad. Looking at this Jungle Raj, the accountability will have to be fixed,” said Priyanka, quoting a news report.

She also paid condolences to the family of eight police personnel who lost their lives in an encounter with criminals in Kanpur. She asserted that the law and order situation in the state is in shambles and demanded strict action.

Her brother and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also raised questions about the safety of common people in Uttar Pradesh. “Another proof of hooliganism in Uttar Pradesh. When the police are not safe, how will the public be?” he said.

Eight police personnel, including a circle officer, were shot dead and six policemen seriously injured when a local criminal Vikas Dubey and his gang sprayed them with bullets in Kanpur.

–IANS

aka/dpb