Accountant held for harassing his ex-fiancee

An accountant, who forced his ex-fiancee to attempt suicide by creating fake social media IDs in her name, and posted cheap message, was held by the police, officials said on Monday.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP of North Delhi, said that the accused was identified as Zubair Akhtar.

A senior police official said that on January 25, the victim who is pursuing a fashion designing course, lodged an FIR at Cyber Police Station North District.

She alleged that she was being harassed by her ex-fiance and because of him, she even tried to commit suicide once.

“She further stated that she was engaged to him 7-8 years ago and their courtship period lasted for 3 years before parting ways. During this period, he clicked some private pictures of the complainant which were in his possession and now he was threatening her of making these pictures viral. The accused even made fake Instagram ID in her name and was posting her pictures on his WhatsApp status with cheap and obscene comments,” the official said.

The police formed a team of senior officials to nab the accused. The police initially took details of the Instagram account and WhatsApp number allegedly used by the accused. The mobile number used in the alleged WhatsApp was found to be registered in the name of accused, which corroborated with the version of the complainant.

“SI Richa Sharma and SHO Pawan Tomar conducted a raid and nabbed the accused Zubair Akhtar. During interrogation of the accused, two mobile phones used in the offence along with three SIM cards and one Micro SD card were seized from his possession. The accused person was continuously stalking every online activity of the complainant and was highly obsessed with her,” said the police.

