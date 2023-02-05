INDIA

Accused held after rape victim commits suicide in UP

NewsWire
0
0

A 19-year-old youth has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl whom he allegedly raped, ended her life by suicide here.

The incident took place under Kurhwar police station area of Sultanpur last week, but came to light when the girl attempted suicide.

The sister of the accused, Saurabh Agrahari, got married into a family which lives next to the girl’s house. He had come to visit his sister when he allegedly raped the girl.

The accused was known to the girl, said a police officer.

The girl attempted suicide on Wednesday and as her condition deteriorated, she was taken to Lucknow for treatment.

She died on Friday during treatment.

The police spokesman said that the accused has been arrested on Saturday.

20230205-061403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2.1 million Covid vaccines to arrive in Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan

    BJP, Congress colluding in Huzurabad bypoll: KTR

    Govt’s infra scheme for Maoist-hit states extended till March end

    The Eid fashion edit