The Madhya Pradesh Police said that they have arrested a person from Rewa district, who allegedly forced a 20-year-old basketball player to commit suicide.

The victim has been identified as Sanjana Barkade, who was living with her parents in Jabalpur, had committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her rented house on June 5.

The police are in the search of a potential clue which could have made the victim to take the extreme step.

After verifying the social media accounts of the victim, police found a suspected person identified as Abdul Mansuri aka Rajan.

During the investigation, police found that Mansuri had befriended the victim as Rajan.

“Mansuri concealed his identity and posing as a Hindu, he befriended Sanjana Barkade, on the social media and the duo started chatting. A few days later, he came to meet her and clicked photos and recorded videos with her,” police said.

As per the police, after some time, Mansuri started threatening her to convert to Islam or else he will show their videos and pictures to her family members.

Meanwhile, according to the police, victim’s parents has lodged a complaint against Mansuri accusing him of forcing their daughter to convert her religion and to marry him.

Sanjana disagreed and stopped talking to him. However, Mansuri continued to threaten her following which Sanjana ended her life.

“Accused Abdul Mansuri has been arrested from Rewa and during questioning has confessed his crime. He has been handed over to Jabalpur district police for further investigation in the matter. He has been booked for abetting for suicide to the victim,” a senior police official said.

