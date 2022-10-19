The man, who attempted sexual assault in the premises of the Bengaluru church but fled when the victim shouted for help, has been arrested after a month-long hunt, police said on Wednesday.

The arrested person was identified as William Prakash.

The incident had taken place in Saint Mary’s Church here. The Ashoknagar police, which had taken up the investigation of the case, has nabbed the accused, DCP Srinivas Gowda said.

According to police, Prakash had sneaked into the premises of the church. As he saw the victim coming out to switch off the light, he threatened her with a knife, dragged to a room, made her sit on a chair, and attempted to assault her sexually.

But the victim gathered courage and screamed for help. The accused had tried to assault her with the knife, but she had escaped unhurt.

Hearing the screams, people around rushed to the scene and the accused had managed to escape.

After the victim had lodged a complaint, the police had launched hunt for the accused and managed to apprehend him.

The police investigation showed that the accused managed to get into the group participating in the procession during the Ganesh festival. According to police, Prakash is suspected to be involved in many such cases and investigations are on.

20221019-173404