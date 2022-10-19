INDIA

Accused in attempted sexual assault at Bengaluru church premises held

NewsWire
0
0

The man, who attempted sexual assault in the premises of the Bengaluru church but fled when the victim shouted for help, has been arrested after a month-long hunt, police said on Wednesday.

The arrested person was identified as William Prakash.

The incident had taken place in Saint Mary’s Church here. The Ashoknagar police, which had taken up the investigation of the case, has nabbed the accused, DCP Srinivas Gowda said.

According to police, Prakash had sneaked into the premises of the church. As he saw the victim coming out to switch off the light, he threatened her with a knife, dragged to a room, made her sit on a chair, and attempted to assault her sexually.

But the victim gathered courage and screamed for help. The accused had tried to assault her with the knife, but she had escaped unhurt.

Hearing the screams, people around rushed to the scene and the accused had managed to escape.

After the victim had lodged a complaint, the police had launched hunt for the accused and managed to apprehend him.

The police investigation showed that the accused managed to get into the group participating in the procession during the Ganesh festival. According to police, Prakash is suspected to be involved in many such cases and investigations are on.

20221019-173404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tipplers to pay more for liquor in Tamil Nadu

    12B doses of Covid vax could be available this year: Study

    ‘Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States’ launched

    Poll panel writes to parties to give authentic info on poll...