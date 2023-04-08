After trailing him for hundreds of kilometers in NCR and Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi Police finally arrested the man, who recently shot dead a lawyer in Delhi’s Dwarka, from Haryana’s Sonipat, an official said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Pradeep alias Praveen (39), a resident of Narela. He is also found previously involved in 12 criminal cases registered across the city.

On April 1, a 53-year-old lawyer was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in Delhi’s Dwarka area. The official said that the deceased was identified as Virender Kumar, a resident of Sector-12, Dwarka and his security was withdrawn after following due procedure in 2021.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Ravindra Singh Yadav said that during investigation, it came up that Pradeep and one Naresh are involved in the incident, as there was an ongoing feud between them and the deceased.

“Considering the sensitivity of the case, various teams of the Crime Branch were also put on the task of tracing and arresting the accused persons. The accused switched off phones and did not use any gadget,” said the Special CP.

While gathering information, the police team discovered that one of the suspects, Pradeep, was driving a white Accent car. “In order to track him down, the team immediately dispatched personnel to all possible exit points, toll booths, and bordering areas equipped with cameras,” said the Special CP.

“They were able to establish his route and stationed staff at toll booths along the possible paths. Despite the accused constantly changing his location, the team developed information manually and travelled hundreds of kilometers every day, following him through NCR, UP, and Haryana. Finally, Pradeep was arrested in the Bhalgarh area of Sonepat,” said the official.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the family of the accused had a property dispute with Virendra.

“Pardeep along-with his associates tried to eliminate the deceased advocate in 2017, for which a case was registered at Prashant Vihar police station,” the official added.

20230408-183202