INDIA

Accused in Gorakhnath temple attack case gets death

Ahmed Murtaza, convicted in the Gorakhnath temple attack case in Gorakhpur, was sentenced to death by a special NIA court on Monday.

Murtaza was convicted by the court on charges of UAPA, waging war against the country and murderous attack. He was present in the court, when the sentence was announced.

Earlier on Saturday, the NIA court had convicted Ahmed Murtaza.

It may be recalled that on April 4, 2022, Murtaza entered the Gorakhnath temple and attacked the security personnel.

Murtaza attacked PAC constable Anil Kumar Paswan and tried to snatch weapons from him. When other security personnel came to the rescue, Murtaza attacked them too.

After this, he started raising religious slogans while waving arms. The police arrested him and sent him to jail.

During the investigation, weapons, laptops and material written in Urdu were recovered from him.

Deputy SP, Sanjay Verma had filed the charge sheet in the case. The ATS produced Ahmed Murtaza in the special court on April 25, 2022 in this case and also obtained remand.

A lawyer was engaged for Murtaza at the expense of the government.

20230130-182405

