Accused in J&K DG Prisons murder case attempted suicide before arrest

The domestic help accused of killing Hemant Lohia, J&K DG (Prisons), attempted suicide before arrest, officials said on Sunday.

Officials said that Yasir Ahmad Lohar of Ramban district, who is accused of killing Hemant Lohia, J&K DG (Prisons) on October 3, tried to commit suicide before he was arrested after killing the officer.

A team of investigators and psychologists interrogated the accused to find out his mental condition.

“A torn belt was found hanging from the ceiling of the room where the accused killed the officer. The accused has said that after killing the officer with a ketchup bottle, he had tried to commit suicide,” officials said.

The case has been handed over to the crime branch for investigation.

