INDIA

Accused in RPG attack on Punjab Police Intelligence HQs held

NewsWire
0
0

The man who allegedly fired the RPG on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali in May 2022 has been arrested from UP, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Wednesday.

Deepak Ranga, who was absconding since the attack, was held from Gorakhpur this morning, an official said.

A close associate of Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa and Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, Ranga, apart from his involvement in the RPG attack, has been involved in a number of other violent terrorist and criminal offences, including killings.

He has been actively receiving terror funds and logistical support from Rinda and Landa.

The NIA had registered the case suo moto on September 20, 2022 after it emerged that that terrorist outfits and terror elements based abroad were operating in tandem with leaders and members of organised criminal gangs operating in northern States of the country to commit targeted killings and violent criminal acts.

It had also emerged that the terror-gangster-drug smuggler network was also engaged in smuggling terrorist hardware, such as arms, ammunition explosives, IEDs etc across border through a widespread inter-state network of gun runners, illegal arms and ammunition manufacturers & suppliers and explosive traffickers.

“Since the registration of three criminal cases against the above terror-gangster-drug smuggler network, the NIA has already arrested 19 leaders/members of various organised criminal gangs, 2 arms suppliers and 1 big financier connected with the network under UAPA. Canada-based Arsh Dalla has been designated as an ‘individual terrorist’ by the MHA on January 9, 2023,” said the official.

The official said that they were making efforts to dismantle the terror-gangster-smuggler nexus and infrastructure and the drive would be intensified in the near future.

20230125-171803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Because other diseases don’t go away even during Covid

    Manipur govt launches drive against illegal poppy cultivation

    Farmers protest on anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri incident

    First shipment from embattled Ukraine carrying ‘corn and hope’ on its...