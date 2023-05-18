An 18-year-old boy, allegedly accused of killing his elder brother, managed to slip out of police custody by jumping into the Ganganahar Canal in Malli village.

The police had taken accused Mohammed Shoeb to the canal to recover his brother’s body because he told the police that he had thrown the body into the canal.

As soon as the police reached the canal with the accused, the latter jumped into the water and vanished.

SSP Vipin Tada, Saharanpur, said, “Victim’s brother Shoeb confessed to his crime and when we took him to search for the body, he pushed the officers away and jumped into the canal.”

A missing person report had been filed for Mohammed Avesh at the Gagalhedi police station on Monday.

The police are trying to locate the accused and divers have been called in.

20230518-093202