INDIA

Accused jumps off moving police jeep in K’taka; dies

Three policemen have been booked after an accused, being taken for interrogation, died when he jumped off a moving police jeep in this district, sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, the case has been booked against Circle Police Inspector Shivamadaiah, Mamballi Police Station PSI Made Gowda and police constable Somanna in Yalanduru police station.

The mother of the deceased Mahadevamma, had also given complaint against the accused policemen alleging that her son died as he was unable to bear the torture by police.

Twenty-one-year-old Ningaraju, a resident of Kunturumole village in Yalanduru taluk, was taken into police custody in connection with kidnapping a minor girl.

However, when the policemen were taking him to the police station for inquiry, Ningaraju jumped off the police vehicle in a bid to escape and sustained severe injuries.

The incident had taken place on Tuesday. Immediately, Ningaraju was shifted to the hospital, but he succumbed to injuries there.

The police have taken up further investigation.

