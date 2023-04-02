Hari Padman, an assistant professor at Kalakshetra, who was accused of sexual abuse by his former girl student, is absconding as per the Chennai Police, which is investigating the case.

Police said that Padman was summoned for questioning after a former student of his accused him of sexually abusing her while she was a student at Kalakshetra. The woman had filed a complaint with the Adayar All Women police station based on which an FIR was registered against the college professor.

The Adayar All Women police, which is investigating the case, said that Hari Padman was on an educational tour to Hyderabad with his students and had returned to Chennai on Sunday. Ever since reaching the city, he was absconding.

The Chairman of the Tamil Nadu State Women’s Commission, S.A. Kumari visited the college on Friday and conducted a detailed probe on the accusations.

Kumari while speaking to the media persons on Friday said that she would submit the report on her findings to Chief Minister Stalin on Monday.

