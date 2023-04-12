INDIA

A 35-year-old man, accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl, injured himself with the sharp edge of a steel mug at the police station.

The incident came to light after the policemen found the accused bleeding profusely from neck and crying in pain.

Police admitted him to Havaspur Community Health Centre from where he was shifted to Kanpur’s Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) hospital.

Police said Alok Gupta, of Tikuriya Tola crossing of Kanpur Dehat under Mangalpur police station area, had allegedly abducted a 15-year-old girl on March 27.

The same day the girl’s father lodged a complaint at Mangalpur police station under IPC sections 363 and 366.

On Monday, the police nabbed the accused with the help of surveillance and rescued the minor girl from him.

Later, he was brought to the police station where he inflicted injury on himself.

Further details were awaited.

