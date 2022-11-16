Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Rohit Tokas is all set to defend his gold medal at the All India Inter-railway Championships. The championships kickstart in Guwahati from November 23-26, 2022.

The ace boxer who fights in the 67 kg category is currently training at the Karnail Singh Railway Stadium in New Delhi. The ace boxer last time around had fought in the 71-75 kg category where he defeated Ishmit Singh who represented Central Railway with a scoreline of 5-0 unanimous decision.

Talking about the same, Rohit Tokas said, “I am very confident of defending my gold medal. I have dropped my weight category to 67 kg, and I am feeling much better. Last year was a great year for me, not only did I win gold at the All India Inter-railway Championships but also won bronze at Commonwealth Games. This has motivated me to strive harder and made me hungrier for success.”

Adding further he said, “I have been working hard and putting in a lot of hours practising and honing my skills. Right now my aim is to defend my gold and the entire focus is on Paris 2024 where I want to put up a great show and come back with a medal and make everyone proud.”

20221116-170006