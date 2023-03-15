Aspiring women golfers got a chance to train under ace Indian golfer Shiv Kapur during a session of the Mastercard Golf Clinic at the Delhi Golf Club here on Wednesday. Kapur interacted with 25 young players and gave them a comprehensive overview of the game.

Continuing its efforts to promote women in sports, Mastercard has organised a specialized workshop for aspiring women golfers.

During the course of the event, Kapur led a knowledge-sharing session for players and guided them on the right posture, techniques, and equipment, so that they can improve their game. He then took them to the practice driving range, where he showed them how to putt the golf ball.

“India has given the world some of its finest golfers. It gives me immense pleasure to continue my association with Mastercard and work closely with the next generation of golfers. During my interaction with the young players, I was pleasantly surprised to see how talented and committed they are towards the game. I am confident that Indian golf has a bright future,” Shiv Kapur, leading Indian golfer and Arjuna Award winner, was quoted as saying in a release by the organisers on Wednesday.

Out of the 25 participants, five players were selected through a social media contest hosted by Mastercard exclusively for aspiring women golfers. Mastercard’s ‘Golf Clinic’ is part of its larger endeavour to strengthen the Indian sports ecosystem and encourage young women players to excel in golf.

“Mastercard is committed to supporting women to pursue a career in their favourite sport. The company marked the beginning of the new year with a successful ‘Cricket Clinic’ for aspiring under-19 women cricketers with former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Through such priceless experiences, Mastercard constantly endeavours to strengthen the sports ecosystem in India by inspiring young players,” said Manasi Narasimhan, Vice President & Head of Marketing & Communications, South Asia, Mastercard.

