INDIA

Ace Indian choreographer Remo D’Souza to bring his groove in ‘Hip Hop India’

NewsWire
0
0

Remo D’Souza, who has choreographed dances in various Indian movies such as ‘Robot’, ‘ABCD 2’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Student of the Year’ among others, is all set to bring his groove to the upcoming dance reality show ‘Hip Hop India’.

Announcing his association with the reality show, Remo D’souza shared the official poster on his social media, creating great hype for the show among dance lovers.

The show will have a new celebrity dance judge every week who will amp up the dance expertise along with Remo. In addition to this, a soon to be revealed secret judge will determine who gets crowned as India’s next big hip hop sensation.

Commenting on the show, Remo said, “I feel that dance transcends beyond words and emotions and it has helped me achieve everything that I have today. Hip Hop style particularly makes me feel alive in each moment of life. Come on India, let’s Hip Hop!”

‘Hip-Hop India’ aims to provide budding hip-hop dancers with the biggest, boldest and wildest launchpad, providing them a platform which will catapult them from the ground up into the glorious skies.

Dancers who believe they have what it takes to become the greatest of hip-hop dancers will duke it out in unique high-stakes dance battles.

Ace hip-hoppers will get to showcase their expertise of the craft and endure the toughest stage battles as they aim for the top honours in ‘Hip-Hop India’.

The show will stream soon on Amazon miniTV.

2023070634907

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple makes it super easy to switch from Android to iPhone

    Chinese PLA says located missing Arunachal boy, Indian Army verifying

    K’taka: Forest watcher dies in wild elephant attack

    TN farmers leader P. Ayyakkannu ends 39-day old relay hunger strike