Ace Indian kabaddi players to face best global talents in ‘All-Star Match’

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) The nation will stand witness to a one-of-a-kind Kabaddi match with the best of Indian players taking on the best of international talent that the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has ever showcased.

Mashal Sports Pvt. Ltd, the organizer of the PKL along with Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the league, will treat fans to an exciting PKL ‘All-Star Match’, scheduled to take place on July 13, just a week prior to the grand season 7 opening, at Gachibowli stadium, Hyderabad, 7 pm onwards.

As the Indian seven take on the World seven – viewers can expect some of the best of Kabaddi action with players going head-to-head bringing an edge-of-the-seat action-packed game that will enthral audiences from start to end.

‘Indian 7’, captained by Ajay Thakur team will be coached by Balwan Singh; one of the most experienced and respected coaches in the kabaddi circuit. The ‘World 7’, captained by Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali will be under the able guidance of E.P. Rao, whose immense contributions over the past two decades has helped the rural game grow multi-fold globally.

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

