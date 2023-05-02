BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

ace turtle raises Rs 293 cr to expand retail footprint, tech stack

NewsWire
0
0

Homegrown technology-native retail company ace turtle on Tuesday said it has raised $34 million (about Rs 293 crore) as part of its Series B funding.

The company said the funds will be utilised to acquire long-term licenses of international fashion and lifestyle brands and expand company’s proprietary technology stack.

The funding round was led by new investors Vertex Growth, SBI Investment Co Ltd, Farglory, Lesing Nine, Stride Ventures, Tuscan Ventures and Trifecta Capital.

The existing investors Vertex Southeast Asia & India and InnoVen Capital also participated in this round.

“The funds will be utilised to develop cutting-edge technological tools that ensure seamless omni-channel operations, acquire licenses for new fashion and lifestyle brands, and recruit skilled talent across all levels to support the aggressive growth plans,” said Nitin Chhabra, CEO, ace turtle.

ace turtle grew significantly in the financial year 2022-23 by doubling its revenue and becoming EBITDA-positive.

“The asset-light approach of ace Turtle, their deep domain expertise in product supply chain present significant opportunities for the integration of cutting-edge omnichannel tech solutions into brand operations, thereby facilitating substantial growth in the foreseeable future,” said James Lee, General Partner of Vertex Growth.

Yoshitaka Kitao, Chairman and President of SBI Investment added that the investment in ace turtle “builds on our programme to provide long-term capital to innovative companies transforming industries at scale”.

20230502-114006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Global wind energy major Siemens Gamesa to increase India headcount

    Send insurance amendment Bill to Parliamentary panel, says union

    Union Budget deals a blow to market linked debentures used for...

    Telegram reduces subscription fee for premium users in India