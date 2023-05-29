INDIASCI-TECH

Acer launches new gaming laptop ‘Aspire 5’ in India

NewsWire
0
0

Taiwanese electronics company Acer on Monday launched the new ‘Aspire 5’ gaming laptop, powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processor in India.

Priced at Rs 70,990, the Aspire 5 gaming laptop is available to buy from online and offline stores.

“With Aspire 5, we have encapsulated high-performance components within a thin and sleek chassis, providing our customers with an optimal gaming experience that can be easily carried anywhere,” Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said in a statement.

The new laptop features a 14-inch display that comes with IPS technology and boasts a 1920 x 1200 resolution, offering a wider viewing angle of up to 170 degrees with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Moreover, the company said that the Aspire 5 gaming laptop comes packed with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, providing gamers with cutting-edge AI features and ray tracing capabilities.

The laptop also features the latest Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies, ensuring fast and dependable wireless connectivity.

With a USB Type-C port that supports full-function capabilities and Thunderbolt 4, transferring large files and connecting to external displays is effortless, the company mentioned.

The Aspire 5 is a high-performance, portable gaming laptop that weighs just 1.57 kg.

In addition, the laptop features advanced performance hybrid architecture with up to two Performance-cores (P-cores) and up to eight Efficient-cores (E-cores), intelligently managed by Intel Thread Director.

20230529-143804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sr Men’s Inter-Department Nationals: PNB, PSB, SAI make winning start on...

    ‘Public should not mislead by statements against allopathy’, Delhi HC on...

    NSE scam: Delhi court reserves order on Subramanian’s bail plea

    Unfortunate to see such a directive by FIFA, says AIFF CoA...