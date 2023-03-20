Taiwanese electronics company Acer on Monday launched its new laptop in the country which features AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors.

The new Nitro 5 laptop starts at Rs 79,990 and is available in all Acer exclusive stores, Acer E-store and Flipkart, the company said in a statement.

“As gaming has been in the spotlight for the past several years, we are proud and thrilled to introduce the latest Nitro 5 laptop to our Indian gamers. It features the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 processors which is a gaming powerhouse with high performance,” Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said.

The new laptop offers smooth HD streaming video, and interrupt-free voice and video chats.

“With up to 8 cores, 16 threads and boost clocks of up to 4.55GHz, this latest version of Nitro 5 delivers game-changing performance,” the company said.

Also, the new laptop is fitted with a Multiplexer (MUX) switch which allows users to manually enable or disable the iGPU, and it is also said to offer a battery life of up to 8 hours.

It offers a 165Hz refresh rate to provide users fluid, unbroken and unmatched gaming sessions.

The Nitro 5 features a 15.6-inch display with In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology.

“Spice things up with the 4-zone RGB keyboard and take control of the laptop’s internals with the dedicated NitroSense Key,” it added.

20230320-131005