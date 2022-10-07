SCI-TECH

Acer launches world’s lightest OLED laptop

Taiwanese hardware and electronics company Acer on Friday launched the world’s lightest 16-inch OLED laptop titled ‘Swift Edge’.

The Acer Swift Edge will be available this month for $1,499.99 in the US.

It is designed to meet the needs of the modern hybrid workforce in terms of productivity and creativity, said the company.

The new laptop comes with AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series and AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processors.

It equipped Microsoft Pluton security processor to help defend against increasingly sophisticated attacks.

The Acer Swift Edge features a 4K OLED display supporting 100 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and 500 nits peak brightness for cinema-grade visuals.

The 16-inch lightweight laptop weighs only 1.17 kg and measures 12.95 mm in height.

The new Acer laptop has ‘VESA DisplayHD True Black 500’ and ‘TUV Rheinland Eyesafe’ display certifications for an extended and comfortable viewing experience.

The device comes with Wi-Fi 6E for high-speed wireless connections and file sharing.

