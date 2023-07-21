Taiwanese electronics company Acer on Friday unveiled a new gaming laptop ‘Nitro 16’, with a large 16-inch display in a sleek body in India.

The Nitro 16 is available to purchase from the company’s official website and online and offline stores at a starting price of Rs 1,14,990.

The laptop comes equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS octa-core processor and comes in two versions — one with the Nvidia GeForce RTXTM 4060, offering 8 GB of dedicated RAM, and the other with the 4050, offering 6 GB of RAM, according to the company.

“With its cutting-edge features and a gorgeous 16-inch display, the Nitro 16 aims to revolutionise the gaming experience for passionate gamers in India,” Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said in a statement.

The Nitro 16 comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio for an immersive visual experience and features a fast 165 Hz refresh rate which will ensure smooth and clear motion on the screen without any lag or blurriness.

The keyboard features a customisable 4-Zone RGB backlight with Nitro Sense, allowing gamers to personalise their gaming atmosphere and optimise their gameplay.

Moreover, the company said that the laptop comes with a powerful cooling system to prevent overheating during intense gaming sessions.

It includes dual fans, dual intake, quad exhaust, and Liquid Metal grease for efficient heat dissipation, keeping the laptop cool even during demanding gameplay.

With a range of connectivity options such as HDMI 2.1, a MicroSD card reader, USB 4, Killer Ethernet E2600, and Wi-Fi 6E, the Nitro 16 ensures seamless online gaming experiences and easy connection to external displays and peripherals, the company mentioned.

Gamers can also boost their system’s performance by using the Gen 4 memory slots on the laptop, while the DDR5 storage slots enable faster data access and transfer speeds.

