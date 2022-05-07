INDIA

'Acharya' loss: Distributor writes letter to Chiranjeevi for help

A distributor named Rajgopal Bajaj has written to megastar Chiranjeevi, requesting that he compensate him for the significant losses caused by ‘Acharya.’

The distributor, who released the Koratala Siva directorial in one of the prime areas, claimed to have lost 75 per cent of the money invested, also pleading to compensate for the heavy losses thrown up by Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan-starrer ‘Acharya’.

Because of the buzz surrounding the Chiru-Ram Charan film, Bajaj had paid a premium to Warangal Srinu, a well-known distributor, to acquire distribution rights for the Raichur district, Karnataka.

In his letter to the ‘Indra’ actor, he stated that the distributors of ‘Acharya’ are distraught over the film’s lukewarm reception.

“I am now deeply in debt,” he added.

The letter may not be representative of the overall situation, but it is undeniable that ‘Acharya’ distributors have suffered losses of up to 60 per cent almost everywhere.

The distributor is looking forward to Chiranjeevi’s response, as the film is expected to have a happy ending.

