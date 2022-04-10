The Koratala Siva directorial ‘Acharya’ headlined by Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, is gearing up for its theatrical release on April 29.

The makers, who have plans to release the commercial drama in Hindi, seem to be reluctant though.

As per the latest buzz, the film will also have a simultaneous Hindi release. Reportedly, the Hindi version of Acharya will be released by Pen Studios across the North Indian circuits.

But, the makers have not prepared for the release of the Hindi version trailer, while they have announced to release of the Telugu trailer on April 12. This gives an impression that the producers are still considering the Hindi release of ‘Acharya’.

The movie is hyped because this is the first time that the father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will appear on the screen full-time.

Pooja Hegde and Kajal play the female leads opposite Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi, respectively.

The film is backed by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company.

