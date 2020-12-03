Canindia News

Achieve targets within timeframe: Himachal minister

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Thursday asked all the concerned officials to speed up the projects and set deadlines.

During a review of the schemes of the Urban Development Department, the minister asked the officials to achieve the targets within the stipulated time period.

“Officials were instructed to come up with six months’ target and they have been directed to ensure that the deadlines are met. All these schemes will be reviewed fortnightly by my ministry,” Bhardwaj told the media here.

The minister also asked the officials to improve and enhance the public delivery system. While reviewing the smart city project for Shimla, he directed the officials to remove the bottlenecks. “I am sure we will have several development projects ready by the end of next year,” he said.

The minister said that Rs 304 crore has been allocated to Shimla and Kullu under the AMRUT mission and projects worth Rs 86.40 crore have been completed so far while the rest are being implemented.

While reviewing the Prime Minister Aawas Yojana (PMAY), the minister said housing for all “is the dream of the Prime Minister and our government will endeavour to achieve it. We will be able to provide housing for all by 2022,” adding that 1,800 houses were approved in last one year of which more than 1,000 have been constructed.

While reviewing the Mukhya Mantri Shahari Ajeevika Guarantee Yojana, launched by the state along the lines of the Urban MNREGA, he said, “More than 3,000 people have been given jobs under this scheme. Directions have been given to popularise this scheme and provide jobs to more people.”

About the PM SVANidhi scheme, he said in Shimla 220 people were benefited while 100 applications are under consideration.

The minister also reviewed the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Transformation (AMRUT), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Urban Livelihood Mission (DAY-NULM), Rajiv Awas Yojna (RAY), Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors Aatma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) and Swachh Bharat Mission.

–IANS

vg/arm

