INDIA

Achievements of women from NE highlighted on Int’l Women’s Day

By NewsWire
0
0

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) on Tuesday launched a ‘Nari Shakti Week’.

Great achievements of women from the Northeast were specially highlighted on this ocassion.

To mark the day, a lot of offline and online activities were organised. In the beginning, a video message showcasing powerful women from Northeast state was shown.

A signature campaign was also launched at the Vigyan Bhawan in which team DoNER and other government departments took part.

“The major highlight of the Women’s Day celebrations today was a ‘virtual town hall’ meeting comprising officials of DoNER, NEC, NERCRMS and its associate departments. The meeting showcased and recognised the efforts and achievements of the ‘women work force’ towards the development and growth of the Northeastern region,” said Moses Chalai, Secretary, North Eastern Council (NEC).

A social media campaign with the theme ‘Thank You Nari Shakti of Northeast’ was also organised on the social media channels of DoNER.

20220308-204802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.