Achievements of women from NE highlighted on Int’l Women’s Day

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) on Tuesday launched a ‘Nari Shakti Week’.

Great achievements of women from the Northeast were specially highlighted on this ocassion.

To mark the day, a lot of offline and online activities were organised. In the beginning, a video message showcasing powerful women from Northeast state was shown.

A signature campaign was also launched at the Vigyan Bhawan in which team DoNER and other government departments took part.

“The major highlight of the Women’s Day celebrations today was a ‘virtual town hall’ meeting comprising officials of DoNER, NEC, NERCRMS and its associate departments. The meeting showcased and recognised the efforts and achievements of the ‘women work force’ towards the development and growth of the Northeastern region,” said Moses Chalai, Secretary, North Eastern Council (NEC).

A social media campaign with the theme ‘Thank You Nari Shakti of Northeast’ was also organised on the social media channels of DoNER.

