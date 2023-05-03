BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Achieving net zero target by 2070 would need reduction in energy intensity: RBI report

NewsWire
0
0

India’s goal of achieving the net zero target by 2070 would require an accelerated reduction in the energy intensity of GDP by around 5 per cent annually and a significant improvement in its energy-mix in favour of renewables to around 80 per cent by 2070-71, a report released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said.

It further said that India’s green financing requirement is estimated to be at least 2.5 per cent of GDP annually till 2030, adding that a balanced policy intervention with progress ensured across all policy levers, will enable India to achieve its green transition targets by 2030, thus making the net zero goal by 2070 attainable.

The report on currency and finance (RCF) for 2022-23 titled “Towards a Greener Cleaner India” contains a series of articles by various experts.

It covers four major dimensions of climate change to assess future challenges to sustainable high growth in India, namely, the unprecedented scale and pace of climate change; its macroeconomic effects; implications for financial stability; and policy options to mitigate climate risks.

India has embarked on a targeted and time-bound climate action plan to reduce carbon emissions and currently ranks the best amongst G-20 countries, as per the Climate Change Performance Index, 2023, the report added.

20230503-192603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NCLT allows Zee to hold shareholders’ meeting for proposed merger with...

    Vivo fined Rs 25 lakhs for violating GRAP rules

    Go Fashion shares listed 90% over issue price on debut

    realme C30 rejuvenates entry-level segment with cutting-edge, vertical stripe design inspired...