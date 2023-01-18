The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday sought a complete ban on the sale of unregulated acid in open market and compensation for survivors of acid attacks at a meeting of nodal officers.

At the meeting, there were discussions, and sharing of suggestions to resolve the issues regarding sale and purchase of acid and other corrosive substances, compensation for survivors, and their treatment and rehabilitation, among other topics.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma emphasised on the urgent need to bring an end to unregulated sale of acid and other corrosive substances and the need for proper rehabilitation of survivors.

“Despite the Supreme Court ban, the truth is that acid still remains available for sale. It must be ensured that strict provisions are kept in place to stop the unregulated sale of acid. No society can be considered civilised if it does not act to prevent such a heinous atrocity on women,” she said.

Some of the recommendations given during the meeting are conducting an extensive campaign to raise awareness about gender sensitivity in schools, universities, and among law enforcement and other institutions, imposing strict regulations on sale of acid, with District Magistrates being the only authority to grant licenses, confirming stocks after 15 days, and requiring regular reporting on the sales of acid.

It also recommended treating victims of petrol and diesel attacks in the same way as victims of acid attacks in terms of compensation.

The panel also suggested providing financial support to private hospitals for free medical care for acid attack victims, reservation in government jobs for acid attack survivors, and setting up a corpus fund for them through corporate social responsibility.

Calling on the Censor Board to restrict glorification of revenge plots in movies, streamlining the compensation process for victims, enabling more rehabilitation and employment opportunities for survivors of acid attacks were also some of the suggestions made during the meeting.

The Commission said that it will be taking all the recommendations discussed during the meeting forward to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to help women affected by acid attacks and for prevention of such cases.

20230118-215803