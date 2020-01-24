Act against BJP MP who called Kejriwal ‘terrorist’, AAP to EC

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday wrote to the Delhi CEO, demanding registration of an FIR against BJP MP Parvesh Verma for calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a “terrorist”.

In the letter, AAP said the statement is “tarnishing the image of Kejriwal”.

Addressing the media, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said by calling Kejriwal “a terrorist, the BJP has insulted two crore people of Delhi”.

Noting the BJP is continuously using objectionable language against Kejriwal, he slammed Verma for his “highly objectionable and insulting remarks against Kejriwal”.

Singh also said that the BJP has realised that they will not be able to win this election, therefore, they have lost their sense.

“The BJP has no roadmap to fight this election and they know that they cannot fight the AAP in this election. The people of Delhi will answer the BJP by making the AAP win this election with a historic majority on February 8.”

–IANS

nks/vd