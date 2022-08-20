INDIA

Act against corruption at panchayat level: Mamata tells DMs

NewsWire
0
0

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday gave instructions to all district magistrates to act strictly and on emergency basis on any complaint relating to the functioning of the three-tier panchayat system in the state.

In a communique to all the district magistrates, the chief minister has directed them to file FIRs against those found guilty of fund defalcation related to money allotted to the panchayat system under the different Central government schemes.

The polls for the three ties of the panchayat system namely Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samitis and Gram Panchayats are scheduled by the middle of the next year.

Sources said that the central teams during the course of survey detected massive irregularities in utilisation of funds under the centrally-sponsored schemes especially under the three centrally sponsored schemes namely the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak YojanaAPMGSY). Thereafter, the Central government stopped further release of funds under the said schemes especially under MGNREGA and PMAY.

However, the opposition parties have ridiculed the chief minister’s directive to the district magistrates on this count.

According to the BJP spokesman in West Bengal, “this is nothing but a political greasepaint attempt by the chief minister, understanding that the people of West Bengal have started showing revolts against her as well as her party on different issues of corruption like teachers’ recruitment irregularities and cattle smuggling scams”.

“But such greasepaints cannot reform the internal corruption that had spread like termites within her own party,” he said.

CPI-M central committee member Sujan Chakraborty questioned “why the chief minister felt the necessity to direct the district magistrates to make FIRs on proven cases of corruption in running the panchayat system after ruling the state for 11 years?”

“Was she not aware of such corruption before or is it just an eyewash considering that she as well as her party are in a tight spot over various issues of corruption,” he wondered.

20220821-000802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Academia has created sharp divide among young Hindi writers (IANS Interview)

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh arrested

    Jharkhand’s ‘Jungleman’ gives Hazaribagh forest new lease of life

    Ahead of Parliament session, Mamata to arrive in Delhi today