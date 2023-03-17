INDIA

Act against trolls targeting CJI Chandrachud, demands Maha Congress

The Congress’ Maharashtra unit on Friday demanded that the government should take action against the “army of trolls” who have targeted Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud.

State Congress President Nana Patole said that there is no limit to the appetite of the “power-hungry” Bharatiya Janata Party and to what lengths they went from Maharashtra to Gujarat to Guwahati — and how the former Governor misused his position — to overthrow the Maha Vikas Aghadi government last year.

“Everyone knows who has set up the army of trolls… Based on certain observations of the CJI during the Supreme Court hearing pertaining to the Maharashtra power struggle, some people are apprehending that the decision could go against them. So they have started trolling even the CJI,” Patole said sharply.

He said that the Congress MPs have also approached the President seeking action in the matter of trolling of the CJI for the questions he and other judges asked or their observations during the hearings.

“This is a serious issue… The Congress MP have urged the President to take cognizance as nobody has faith in the BJP government at the Centre,” said Patole.

He said there are all kinds of rumours, wild speculation, restlessness, and anxiety indicating that the state government may collapse anytime.

“We have full faith in the judiciary and await the apex court’s verdict,” Patole said.

