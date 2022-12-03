INDIA

Act East Policy will improve NE India’a relation with ASEAN countries: Mizoram Guv

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati said on Saturday that implementation of India’s Act East Policy will improve the relations of the northeast region with the ASEAN countries.

Highlighting the Kaladan Multi Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP) being implemented in Myanmar by India’s External Affairs Ministry, the Governor, while addressing the first International Silchar-Sylhet Festival, said that this project, once completed, would open the door of business for the northeast through Mizoram.

He also suggested that Bangladesh will be an important player in this corridor.

The festival has been organised by the India Foundation, in association with partners from Bangladesh.

The Governor said that the Sylhet region of Bangladesh and Silchar has had a long connection.

The twin cities of Sylhet and Silchar in particular have a strong historical and cultural connection and on both sides of the border, initiatives have been taken to revive age-old ties.

“In today’s highly-globalised world, it is imperative to maintain good diplomatic relations for mutual growth and development. It is my wish that this festival is the first of many more to come, and that its success will be for the mutual betterment of Silchar and Sylhet, as well as India and Bangladesh,” the Governor said.

