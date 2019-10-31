Acting Chief Justice of Meghalaya High court named

Shillong, Nov 2 (IANS) Justice Hamarsan Singh Thangkhiew, senior High Court judge, has been been appointed the Acting Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court.

The appointment has been made following the transfer of incumbent Chief Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal to the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Thangkhiew was sworn in as judge of Meghalaya High Court in November 2018.

Justice Mittal was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court on May 28, 2019.

On October 15, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended Rajasthan High Court Judge, Justice Muhammad Raffiq as the new Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium had also approved the proposal for elevation of Wanlura Diengdoh, Judicial Officer, as Judge of the Meghalaya High Court.

