Indian Gymnast Ashish Kumar in a complaint to the Gymnastics Federation of India has alleged that he faced partiality at the trials held between March 11 to March 22 for selection of the team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The gymnast has also sent a copy of his complaint to the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Taking up the matter immediately, SAI has sought a report from GFI on the issue.

SAI is examining the report. It will set up a committee if required.

Ashish Kumar had won a silver and bronze medal in the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi and a bronze in the 2010 Asian Games at Guangzhou, China.

20220528-203203