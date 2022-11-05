The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has passed an order against Cloudtail India Pvt. Ltd. for violation of consumer rights and unfair trade practice by selling domestic pressure cookers in violation to mandatory standards prescribed as per Domestic Pressure Cooker (Quality Control) Order, 2020.

The CCPA initiated suo-motu action against e-commerce platforms for sale of domestic pressure cookers in violation to compulsory standards on its e-commerce platforms. CCPA had issued notices to major e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Shopclues and Snapdeal as well as to the sellers registered on these platforms.

Cloudtail India Pvt. Ltd. is the seller of pressure cookers namely “Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Outer Lid Pressure Cooker, 4 L (does not give pressure alert by whistle)”. The pressure cooker was being offered for sale to consumers on Amazon e-commerce platform, the Consumer Affairs Ministry said on Saturday.

In its reply to CCPA, Cloudtail submitted that after the QCO came into force, it had suspended the import of the pressure cookers. It was observed by CCPA that though import was suspended, the company had not stopped the sale of such pressure cookers to consumers. “In fact, this submission evidently indicated that despite being aware of the QCO, the company was still selling such pressure cookers to consumers at large. A total of 1,033 units of pressure cookers not conforming to mandatory standards were sold by Cloudtail through Amazon e-commerce platform after notification of the QCO,” said the Ministry.

In the order, CCPA directed Cloudtail to recall the 1,033 units of pressure cookers sold by it and reimburse the prices of the recalled pressure cookers to the consumers and submit a compliance report within 45 days. The company was also directed to pay a penalty of Rs 1,00,000 for selling domestic pressure cookers to consumers in violation to mandatory standards.

CCPA has also issued Safety Notices under Section 18(2)(j) of the Act to alert and caution consumers against buying goods which do not hold valid ISI Mark and violate compulsory BIS standards. While the first Safety Notice was issued with regard to Helmets, Pressure Cookers and Cooking gas cylinders, the second Safety Notice was issued with regard to household goods including electric immersion water heaters, sewing machines, microwave ovens, domestic gas stoves with LPG etc.

