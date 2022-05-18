The Municipal Corporation will continue to remove illegal encroachments in the national capital on Wednesday even as the Delhi government has sought a report on the ongoing demolition drive.

According to sources, the encroachments will be removed at Keshopur village in west Delhi and around the civil lines area in ward no 83-N.

Apart from Keshopur, the bulldozers are expected to roll in the jurisdiction of Sultanpuri police station area. As per an official document, the drive will be carried out from the ‘peer baba majar’ (flood drain) to 908 old bus terminal fish market Sultanpuri (police station main road).

The anti-encroachment drive will continue till May 31.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has sought a detailed report on the demolition drives from all the three civic agencies.

All the three civic agencies in the national capital have since past one week, rigorously carried out a demolition drive against illegal encroachments in the city. The Municipal Corporation’s hardline approach, vis-a-vis, demolishing illegal-encroachments has at times also faced alleged encroachers outrage.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has termed the drive as the “biggest destruction” in the country since India got Independence”.

“They (Municipal Corporation) are planning to demolish all the unauthorised colonies of Delhi. Over 50 lakh people are residing there. Their planning is that all the slums of Delhi should be demolished. About 10 lakh people live in the slums of Delhi. I am of the opinion that this will be the biggest destruction since India got Independence,” the Chief Minister had said in a televised address.

The chief minister has promised the people to solve all these problems once they have wrested power from the BJP in the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections.

