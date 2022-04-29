INDIA

Action likely in MLA threat case, Yogi takes stern view

NewsWire
0
0

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a serious view of a viral video of Ketaki Singh, Nishad Party MLA from Bansdih, who is heard threatening a tehsildar that she would set the tehsil office on fire if the house of her supporter is bulldozed.

A senior official in the chief minister’s secretariat said that the chief minister was apprised of the matter and action, if needed, would be taken.

District magistrate Ballia, Indra Vikram Singh said the matter is being investigated.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted the video on Thursday and took a jibe at the state government, seeking compensation for the innocent people whose property is being bulldozed due to vendetta.

In the viral video, the MLA is seen demanding clarification from tehsildar as to why he sent a bulldozer to demolish a house constructed on gram sabha land. The officer responded saying he will ensure that houses constructed on gram sabha land are not demolished.

Reacting to this, the MLA said that had the house been demolished, she would have set the tehsil office afire.

Then the MLA’s supporters used abusive words against tehsildar.

After the video went viral, the MLA clarified that despite clear directive that no house will be bulldozed without genuine reason, the officials went to demolish the house.

She said that people of her constituency had come with an application to her, informing that a house had been constructed by their great grandfather on gram sabha land.

They were undertaking repair of its damaged roof when tehsil staff reached there with a bulldozer to demolish their house, she claimed.

20220429-090307

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Thackeray admitted to Reliance hospital, surgery for neck issues likely (Ld)

    1st Test: India thrash Sri Lanka by an innings and 222...

    Unnao Dalit woman died of strangulation: Autopsy report (Ld)

    Missing BSF Jawaan’s body found, son held