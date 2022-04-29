Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a serious view of a viral video of Ketaki Singh, Nishad Party MLA from Bansdih, who is heard threatening a tehsildar that she would set the tehsil office on fire if the house of her supporter is bulldozed.

A senior official in the chief minister’s secretariat said that the chief minister was apprised of the matter and action, if needed, would be taken.

District magistrate Ballia, Indra Vikram Singh said the matter is being investigated.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted the video on Thursday and took a jibe at the state government, seeking compensation for the innocent people whose property is being bulldozed due to vendetta.

In the viral video, the MLA is seen demanding clarification from tehsildar as to why he sent a bulldozer to demolish a house constructed on gram sabha land. The officer responded saying he will ensure that houses constructed on gram sabha land are not demolished.

Reacting to this, the MLA said that had the house been demolished, she would have set the tehsil office afire.

Then the MLA’s supporters used abusive words against tehsildar.

After the video went viral, the MLA clarified that despite clear directive that no house will be bulldozed without genuine reason, the officials went to demolish the house.

She said that people of her constituency had come with an application to her, informing that a house had been constructed by their great grandfather on gram sabha land.

They were undertaking repair of its damaged roof when tehsil staff reached there with a bulldozer to demolish their house, she claimed.

